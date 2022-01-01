Breda Pest Management 742 Athens Hwy Loganville, GA 30052 Varied

Termite
Wildlife
Pest Control
Mosquitoes

Eliminating Pest Problems Since 1975

BREDA Pest Management is a 2nd-generation, family-owned termite and pest control company that has serviced the Metro Atlanta, GA area since 1975. BREDA Pest Management was founded by Rodger Breda in a garage with one employee and one customer. Four decades later, BREDA Pest Management has become one of the largest termite and pest control companies in Georgia.

About Us

1975

In business since

Family

Owned

100%

Service Guaranteed

The BREDA Difference

BREDA has taken science and technology and applied it to the pest industry for unparalleled results. According to Rodger: "Our success is due to being on the leading edge of technology. We are the only termite and pest control company using Infrared Cameras on all termite and wildlife inspections. We are also using the Termatrac T3i device to assist us in termite inspections. We are able to use this advanced technology because our technicians have been with us for years.

Termite Control

State of the Art Technology

We are the only company in the state of Georgia to use both infrared and Termatrac T3i technology to identify pests.

We use state-of-the-art hydraulic injections called Termidor to inject our termite barrier into the soil at 4000 PSI, a much more effective method than bait stations.

Exterior

Sealing
Your Home

We seal your property's foundation and roofline to prevent wildlife from returning.

Exterior

Proactively Treating Your Yard

We treat your yard from March to October, tackling your mosquito problem before it can fully manifest.

Interior

Inspecting Intrusion Points

We go beyond exterior-only pest control (industry standard) and inspect your home's attic and garage, too. These are common points of pest intrusion in your home that are often overlooked by other pest control companies.

Interior

Looking Out for Your Children & Pets

We only spray pesticide on the cracks and crevices of your home, like under sinks, around windows and doors, and toilet and shower areas. This ensures there isn't any standing chemicals for children or pets to touch.

Interior

Sanitizing
Your Home

Breda will disinfect and deodorize any waste left behind by the wildlife to give you back a clean, safe, and healthy environment for you and your family.

What to Expect

1 24/7/365 Answering icon

24/7/365 Answering

When you contact BREDA Pest Management, expect to be treated like family. When you call to set up your inspection, you will be assisted by a live representative, never an automated system.

2 Consultation icon

Consultation

Your consultation will be scheduled for a specific time - no "window" appointments here.

3 Treatment icon

Treatment

Your Breda Pest Management technician will treat your pest or wildlife situation with industry-leading technology and equipment to get your home back to normal.

4 Breda Guarantee icon

Breda Guarantee

If your pests return within 90 days, or your mosquitos return within 30 days, we will return to remedy the problem at no charge.

Georgia Logo

The Official Pest Control of UGA Athletics

As the 'Official Pest Control of UGA Athletics', BREDA Pest Management services Sanford Stadium, Foley Field, and the Equestrian Complex. BREDA Pest Management owners were involved with high school basketball coaching in Gwinnett County for 20 years and they believe so many life lessons are learned through athletic competition. That's why BREDA Pest Management enjoys giving back to student-athletes through our services.

Sanford Stadium

Foley Field

Equestrian Complex

What Our Clients Say

I called Breda to access a wildlife situation after getting a couple of other quotes. Frank England was so knowledgeable, I signed up and s...

Elizabeth B.

Timely, courteous, knowledgeable and thorough. Compliments to Ryan and Caleb. Together, the wildlife control (Exclusion service) initial inv...

Jeffrey M.

My husband called and spoke with the salesperson and was given a quote and when I called back a week later it was no problem scheduling. Bre...

Cyndi M.

Great company! Always arrive early and very polite. They are great about contacting me to schedule an appointment. Their customer service an...

Jackie L.

I had my first initial pest control service done today by Mr. Donald Scott. He arrived on time, explained the process, and then got to work....

Cedric H.

Fast, efficient and friendly service was refreshing. Frank was thorough and shared his knowledge of pests freely. The technicians were court...

Tim B.
